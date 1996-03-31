

Endsville or endsville PRONUNCIATION: (ENDZ-vil)

MEANING: noun: 1. Something that is most excellent or the ultimate. 2. Something that is most undesirable; the end. adj.: 1. Most excellent. 2. Most undesirable.

ETYMOLOGY: From end + French ville (city). Earliest documented use: 1954.

USAGE: “‘To have peace in yourself -- that must be the greatest thing in the world,’ he said soberly. ‘That is what I am looking for. To me that is the greatest thing in living. It is Endsville itself.’”

Hal Boyle; La Rosa Hopes to Launch Own Television Program; Zanesville Signal (Ohio); Oct 19, 1954.



“‘Once they start involving the cattle grounds and building networks of roads it will be Endsville for the caribou,’ he warns.”

Darcy Henton; Diamond Fever Gripping N.W.T. Amid Enthusiasm Comes Concern Over Environment, Land Claims; Toronto Star (Canada); Mar 31, 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A scientist is in a sense a learned small boy. There is something of the scientist in every small boy. Others must outgrow it. Scientists can stay that way all their lives. -George Wald, scientist and Nobel laureate (18 Nov 1906-1997)





