Nov 18, 2021This week’s theme
Words with opposite or contradictory meanings
This week’s words
dinky
shifty
endsville
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Endsville or endsville
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From end + French ville (city). Earliest documented use: 1954.
USAGE:
“‘To have peace in yourself -- that must be the greatest thing in the world,’ he said soberly. ‘That is what I am looking for. To me that is the greatest thing in living. It is Endsville itself.’”
Hal Boyle; La Rosa Hopes to Launch Own Television Program; Zanesville Signal (Ohio); Oct 19, 1954.
“‘Once they start involving the cattle grounds and building networks of roads it will be Endsville for the caribou,’ he warns.”
Darcy Henton; Diamond Fever Gripping N.W.T. Amid Enthusiasm Comes Concern Over Environment, Land Claims; Toronto Star (Canada); Mar 31, 1996.
