A.Word.A.Day

Nov 18, 2021
This week’s theme
Words with opposite or contradictory meanings

This week’s words
farouche
dinky
shifty
endsville
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Endsville or endsville

PRONUNCIATION:
(ENDZ-vil)

MEANING:
noun:1. Something that is most excellent or the ultimate.
 2. Something that is most undesirable; the end.
adj.:1. Most excellent.
 2. Most undesirable.

ETYMOLOGY:
From end + French ville (city). Earliest documented use: 1954.

USAGE:
“‘To have peace in yourself -- that must be the greatest thing in the world,’ he said soberly. ‘That is what I am looking for. To me that is the greatest thing in living. It is Endsville itself.’”
Hal Boyle; La Rosa Hopes to Launch Own Television Program; Zanesville Signal (Ohio); Oct 19, 1954.

“‘Once they start involving the cattle grounds and building networks of roads it will be Endsville for the caribou,’ he warns.”
Darcy Henton; Diamond Fever Gripping N.W.T. Amid Enthusiasm Comes Concern Over Environment, Land Claims; Toronto Star (Canada); Mar 31, 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A scientist is in a sense a learned small boy. There is something of the scientist in every small boy. Others must outgrow it. Scientists can stay that way all their lives. -George Wald, scientist and Nobel laureate (18 Nov 1906-1997)

