Nov 16, 2021This week’s theme
Words with opposite or contradictory meanings
dinky
dinky
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. (In the US) Small; insignificant; undesirable.
2. (In the UK) Attractively tiny; cute.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Scots dink (neat, trim). Earliest documented use: 1788.
USAGE:
“My hometown is a dinky place no one’s ever heard of, and it could use some philanthropic donations for the budget gaps.”
Kylie Gilmore; Rogue Beast; Extra Fancy Books; 2020.
“Ms [Ghislaine] Maxwell was invariably described as an ‘Oxford-educated British socialite’. She dropped dinky British phrases into her conversation.”
Fading Anglophilia; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 11, 2020.
