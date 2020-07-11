

Nov 16, 2021 This week’s theme

Words with opposite or contradictory meanings



This week’s words

farouche

dinky



Words with opposite or contradictory meanings



dinky PRONUNCIATION: (DING-kee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. (In the US) Small; insignificant; undesirable.

2. (In the UK) Attractively tiny; cute.

ETYMOLOGY: From Scots dink (neat, trim). Earliest documented use: 1788.

USAGE:

Kylie Gilmore; Rogue Beast; Extra Fancy Books; 2020.



“Ms [Ghislaine] Maxwell was invariably described as an ‘Oxford-educated British socialite’. She dropped dinky British phrases into her conversation.”

Fading Anglophilia; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 11, 2020.



See more usage examples of dinky in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The sun will shine on those who stand before it shines on those who kneel under them. -Chinua Achebe, writer and professor (16 Nov 1930-2013)





