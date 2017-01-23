|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 7, 2025This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
elsewhither
posthaste
abreast
ad nauseam
anywhen
Time Transfixed, 1938
Art: René Magritte
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
anywhen
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: At any time.
ETYMOLOGY:
From any + when, from Old English ǣnig + hwenne. Earliest documented use: 1834.
NOTES:
English, in its boundless capacity for linguistic possibilities, once welcomed anywhen alongside anywhere and anyhow. Sadly, anywhen never quite caught on, perhaps because time, unlike place or manner, resists easy invitation. Still, it’s a handy word for those who prefer to keep their schedules flexible. Postpone it, prepone it (for some reason it’s highly popular in India), or simply pone it. Anywhen is good.
USAGE:
“Though the stories are centred on Dhaka, they could have happened anywhere, anywhen.”
Divya Dubey; Dhaka in 10 Short Takes; India Today (New Delhi); Jan 23, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I love my country too much to be a nationalist. -Albert Camus, writer, philosopher, Nobel laureate (7 Nov 1913-1960)
