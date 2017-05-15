  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 6, 2025
This week’s theme
Adverbs

This week’s words
elsewhither
posthaste
abreast
ad nauseam
ad_nauseam
The Shipwreck, 1805
Art: J.M.W. Turner
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ad nauseam

PRONUNCIATION:
(ad NAW-zee-uhm)

MEANING:
adverb: To an excessive degree.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin, from ad- (toward) + from nausea (sea-sickness), from naus (ship). Earliest documented use: 1565.

NOTES:
Ever heard someone repeat a joke until it stopped being funny, or watched a commercial so often you could recite it backwards in your sleep? If so, you’ve experienced it ad nauseam. The ancient Romans knew something about overdoing it: banquets, conquests, togas, and οrgies ad nauseam, literally until one is feeling queasy.

USAGE:
“Robert Sapolsky: I say over and over, ad nauseam, until they’re rolling their eyes, that all of what I write about are statistical patterns, all are trends.”
Brian Bethune; The End of Free Will; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); May 15, 2017.

See more usage examples of ad nauseam in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I don't think that combat has ever been written about truthfully; it has always been described in terms of bravery and cowardice. I won't even accept these words as terms of human reference any more. And anyway, hell, they don't even apply to what, in actual fact, modern warfare has become. -James Jones, novelist (6 Nov 1921-1977)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith