ad nauseam
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: To an excessive degree.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin, from ad- (toward) + from nausea (sea-sickness), from naus (ship). Earliest documented use: 1565.
NOTES:
Ever heard someone repeat a joke until it stopped being funny, or watched a commercial so often you could recite it backwards in your sleep? If so, you’ve experienced it ad nauseam. The ancient Romans knew something about overdoing it: banquets, conquests, togas, and οrgies ad nauseam, literally until one is feeling queasy.
USAGE:
“Robert Sapolsky: I say over and over, ad nauseam, until they’re rolling their eyes, that all of what I write about are statistical patterns, all are trends.”
Brian Bethune; The End of Free Will; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); May 15, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I don't think that combat has ever been written about truthfully; it has always been described in terms of bravery and cowardice. I won't even accept these words as terms of human reference any more. And anyway, hell, they don't even apply to what, in actual fact, modern warfare has become. -James Jones, novelist (6 Nov 1921-1977)
