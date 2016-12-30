  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 30, 2016
This week’s theme
Long words

This week’s words
chintz
sesquipedalian
dermatoglyphics
hemidemisemiquaver
supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Illustration: János Szüdi
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

PRONUNCIATION:
(soo-puhr-ka-li-fra-juh-lis-tik-eks-pi-uh-li-DO-shuhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Extraordinarily wonderful.

ETYMOLOGY:
A fanciful formation. Earliest documented use is from 1949, though this word was popularized by the 1964 film Mary Poppins.

USAGE:
“You might as well say, ‘Let’s give the customer a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious experience.’ But saying it doesn’t make it so.”
Lewis Carbone; Clued In; Pearson; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there. -L.P. Hartley, writer (30 Dec 1895-1972)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2016 Wordsmith