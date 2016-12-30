|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Dec 30, 2016This week’s theme
Long words
This week’s words
chintz
sesquipedalian
dermatoglyphics
hemidemisemiquaver
supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Illustration: János Szüdi
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Extraordinarily wonderful.
ETYMOLOGY:
A fanciful formation. Earliest documented use is from 1949, though this word was popularized by the 1964 film Mary Poppins.
USAGE:
“You might as well say, ‘Let’s give the customer a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious experience.’ But saying it doesn’t make it so.”
Lewis Carbone; Clued In; Pearson; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there. -L.P. Hartley, writer (30 Dec 1895-1972)
|
© 1994-2016 Wordsmith