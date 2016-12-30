A.Word.A.Day

supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Extraordinarily wonderful.

ETYMOLOGY:

A fanciful formation. Earliest documented use is from 1949, though this word was popularized by the 1964 film Mary Poppins.

USAGE:

“You might as well say, ‘Let’s give the customer a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious experience.’ But saying it doesn’t make it so.”

Lewis Carbone; Clued In; Pearson; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: