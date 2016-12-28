

Dec 28, 2016 This week’s theme

Long words



This week’s words

chintz

sesquipedalian

dermatoglyphics



Photo: Josean Prado Long words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



dermatoglyphics PRONUNCIATION: (duhr-mat-uh-GLIF-iks, -muh-tuh-)

MEANING: noun:

1. The ridge patterns of skin on the inner surface of the hands and feet.

2. The scientific study of these skin patterns.

NOTES: It is one of the longest words with no repeated letters. Can you find another one of the same length? Here’s a hint: you can’t copyright it. It’s ‘uncopyrightable’.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined in 1926 by Dr Harold Cummins (1893-1976) from Greek dermato- (skin) + glyphein (to carve). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gleubh- (to tear apart), which is also the source of cleave, glyph, clever, and clove (garlic). And that’s also where we get cleavage, cleft palate, and cloven hooves. Earliest documented use: 1926.

USAGE:

Jessica Matthews; Maverick in the ER; Harlequin; 2011.



See more usage examples of “Finger patterns can show the presence of inherited diseases. Don’t tell me you’ve forgotten about dermatoglyphics.”Jessica Matthews;; Harlequin; 2011.See more usage examples of dermatoglyphic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Anyone can be passionate, but it takes real lovers to be silly. -Rose Franken, author and playwright (28 Dec 1895-1988)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



