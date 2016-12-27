|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Dec 27, 2016This week’s theme
Long words
This week’s words
sesquipedalian
Fussbodenschleifmaschinenverleih (Floor grinding machine rental)
Hamburg, Germany
Photo: txmx2
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
sesquipedalian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Polysyllabic.
2. Relating to or using long words.
3. Long-winded.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sesqui- (one and a half) + ped- (foot). First recorded use: 1615.
NOTES:
“Sesquipedalian” is a long word about long words. Literally speaking, a sesquipedalian word is one and a half feet long. A related word is sesquicentennial (150th anniversary). Also see sesquipedality.
USAGE:
“Their explanations might have been completely legitimate, or they might have been sesquipedalian bushwa.”
Orson Scott Card & Aaron Johnston; Earth Unaware; Tor Books; 2012.
See more usage examples of sesquipedalian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I talk about going to his [George W. Bush's] Inauguration and crying when he took the oath, 'cause I was so afraid he was going to "wreck the economy and muck up the drinking water" ... the failure of my pessimistic imagination at that moment boggles my mind now. -Sarah Vowell, author and journalist (b. 27 Dec 1969)
|
