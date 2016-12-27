  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 27, 2016
This week’s theme
Long words

This week’s words
chintz
sesquipedalian
Fussbodenschleifmaschinenverleih
Fussbodenschleifmaschinenverleih (Floor grinding machine rental)
Hamburg, Germany
Photo: txmx2
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

sesquipedalian

PRONUNCIATION:
(ses-kwi-pi-DAYL-yuhn)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Polysyllabic.
2. Relating to or using long words.
3. Long-winded.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sesqui- (one and a half) + ped- (foot). First recorded use: 1615.

NOTES:
“Sesquipedalian” is a long word about long words. Literally speaking, a sesquipedalian word is one and a half feet long. A related word is sesquicentennial (150th anniversary). Also see sesquipedality.

USAGE:
“Their explanations might have been completely legitimate, or they might have been sesquipedalian bushwa.”
Orson Scott Card & Aaron Johnston; Earth Unaware; Tor Books; 2012.

See more usage examples of sesquipedalian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I talk about going to his [George W. Bush's] Inauguration and crying when he took the oath, 'cause I was so afraid he was going to "wreck the economy and muck up the drinking water" ... the failure of my pessimistic imagination at that moment boggles my mind now. -Sarah Vowell, author and journalist (b. 27 Dec 1969)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2016 Wordsmith