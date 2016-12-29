|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 29, 2016This week’s theme
Long words
This week’s words
sesquipedalian
dermatoglyphics
hemidemisemiquaver
Image: Denelson83/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hemidemisemiquaver
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A sixty-fourth note.
NOTES:
It’s a long word about the shortest note in music. For another example of prefixes gone wild, see preantepenultimate (fourth from the last).
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hemi- (half) + French demi- (half) + Latin semi- (half) + quaver (an eighth note), from Middle English quaveren (to shake or tremble). Earliest documented use: 1853.
USAGE:
“‘Commissaire, you have a foreigner’s ear for our glorious language. Their names are completely different, CAYO and CAYOo,’ Martiniere said, lingering the merest hemidemisemiquaver on the final imagined phoneme of the second ‘YO’.”
Alexander Campion; Killer Critique; Kensington; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The love of one's country is a splendid thing. But why should love stop at the border. -Pablo Casals, cellist, conductor, and composer (29 Dec 1876-1973)
