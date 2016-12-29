

Long words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



hemidemisemiquaver PRONUNCIATION: (hem-ee-dem-ee-SEM-ee-kway-vuhr)

MEANING: noun: A sixty-fourth note.

NOTES: It’s a long word about the shortest note in music. For another example of prefixes gone wild, see preantepenultimate (fourth from the last).

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek hemi- (half) + French demi- (half) + Latin semi- (half) + quaver (an eighth note), from Middle English quaveren (to shake or tremble). Earliest documented use: 1853.

USAGE:

Alexander Campion; Killer Critique; Kensington; 2012.



"'Commissaire, you have a foreigner's ear for our glorious language. Their names are completely different, CAYO and CAYOo,' Martiniere said, lingering the merest hemidemisemiquaver on the final imagined phoneme of the second 'YO'."
Alexander Campion; Killer Critique; Kensington; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The love of one's country is a splendid thing. But why should love stop at the border. -Pablo Casals, cellist, conductor, and composer (29 Dec 1876-1973)





