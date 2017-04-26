

Apr 26, 2017 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

sybaritic

dalmatic

sardine



A turtle swims below a school of sardines in Moalboal, Philippines Photo: Henry Jager Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sardine PRONUNCIATION: (sahr-DEEN)

MEANING: verb tr.: To pack tightly.

ETYMOLOGY: The verb form developed from the tight packing of the sardine in cans. From French sardine, from Latin sardina, from Greek Sardo (Sardinia). Earliest documented use: 1895.

USAGE:

Robert Kunzig; Seven Billion; National Geographic (Washington, DC); Jan 2011.



See more usage examples of “Families of a dozen or more sardined themselves into buzzing, bumblebee-colored auto rickshaws designed for two passengers.”Robert Kunzig; Seven Billion;(Washington, DC); Jan 2011.See more usage examples of sardine in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Oh, the comfort -- the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person -- having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words, but pouring them all right out, just as they are, chaff and grain together, certain that a faithful hand will take and sift them, keep what is worth keeping, and with the breath of kindness blow the rest away. -Dinah Maria Mulock Craik, poet and novelist (26 Apr 1826-1887)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



