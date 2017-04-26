  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 26, 2017
This week’s theme
Toponyms

This week’s words
sybaritic
dalmatic
sardine
sardines
A turtle swims below a school of sardines in Moalboal, Philippines
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

sardine

PRONUNCIATION:
(sahr-DEEN)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To pack tightly.

ETYMOLOGY:
The verb form developed from the tight packing of the sardine in cans. From French sardine, from Latin sardina, from Greek Sardo (Sardinia). Earliest documented use: 1895.

USAGE:
“Families of a dozen or more sardined themselves into buzzing, bumblebee-colored auto rickshaws designed for two passengers.”
Robert Kunzig; Seven Billion; National Geographic (Washington, DC); Jan 2011.

See more usage examples of sardine in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Oh, the comfort -- the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person -- having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words, but pouring them all right out, just as they are, chaff and grain together, certain that a faithful hand will take and sift them, keep what is worth keeping, and with the breath of kindness blow the rest away. -Dinah Maria Mulock Craik, poet and novelist (26 Apr 1826-1887)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith