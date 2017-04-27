

Apr 27, 2017 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

sybaritic

dalmatic

sardine

frieze



Khajuraho temples, India Photo: Nagarjun Kandukuru Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



frieze PRONUNCIATION: (freez)

MEANING: noun:

1. A decorative horizontal band, as on a building.

2. A coarse woolen fabric.

ETYMOLOGY: For 1: After Phrygia, an ancient country in Asia Minor, noted for embroidery. Earliest documented use: 1563.

For 2: From French frise, perhaps from Latin frisia (Frisian wool). Earliest documented use: 1418.

USAGE:

Seth Morgan; Homeboy; Random House; 1990.



“Like handles on either side, they stick out from his head with a frieze of grey tuft embedded in the inner curve.”

Anita Nair; The Better Man; Picador; 2015.



See more usage examples of “He took his place in the line stretching to the next block; attached his chinless profile to the sooty frieze of faces.”Seth Morgan;; Random House; 1990.“Like handles on either side, they stick out from his head with a frieze of grey tuft embedded in the inner curve.”Anita Nair;; Picador; 2015.See more usage examples of frieze in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The being cannot be termed rational or virtuous, who obeys any authority, but that of reason. -Mary Wollstonecraft, reformer and writer (27 Apr 1759-1797)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



