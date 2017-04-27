  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 27, 2017
Toponyms

frieze in Khajuraho temples, India
Khajuraho temples, India
with Anu Garg

frieze

PRONUNCIATION:
(freez)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A decorative horizontal band, as on a building.
2. A coarse woolen fabric.

ETYMOLOGY:
For 1: After Phrygia, an ancient country in Asia Minor, noted for embroidery. Earliest documented use: 1563.
For 2: From French frise, perhaps from Latin frisia (Frisian wool). Earliest documented use: 1418.

USAGE:
“He took his place in the line stretching to the next block; attached his chinless profile to the sooty frieze of faces.”
Seth Morgan; Homeboy; Random House; 1990.

“Like handles on either side, they stick out from his head with a frieze of grey tuft embedded in the inner curve.”
Anita Nair; The Better Man; Picador; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The being cannot be termed rational or virtuous, who obeys any authority, but that of reason. -Mary Wollstonecraft, reformer and writer (27 Apr 1759-1797)

