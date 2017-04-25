|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 25, 2017This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
dalmatic
Photo: Fr Lawrence Lew
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
dalmatic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A loose, wide-sleeved outer garment worn by some monarchs at their coronations and by deacons, bishops, etc. in some churches.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French dalmatique, from Latin dalmatica vestis (Dalmatian garment) since these garments were originally made of Dalmatian wool. Dalmatia is a region along the Adriatic coast of Croatia. That’s also where Dalmatian dogs got their name from. Earliest documented use: 1425.
USAGE:
“He loved to kneel down on the cold marble pavement and watch the priest, in his stiff flowered dalmatic.”
Oscar Wilde; The Picture of Dorian Gray; 1891.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:No one can terrorize a whole nation, unless we are all his accomplices. -Edward R. Murrow, journalist (25 Apr 1908-1965)
