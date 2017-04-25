A.Word.A.Day

dalmatic

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A loose, wide-sleeved outer garment worn by some monarchs at their coronations and by deacons, bishops, etc. in some churches.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Old French dalmatique, from Latin dalmatica vestis (Dalmatian garment) since these garments were originally made of Dalmatian wool. Dalmatia is a region along the Adriatic coast of Croatia. That’s also where Dalmatian dogs got their name from. Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:

“He loved to kneel down on the cold marble pavement and watch the priest, in his stiff flowered dalmatic.”

Oscar Wilde; The Picture of Dorian Gray; 1891.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: