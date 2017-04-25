  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 25, 2017
This week’s theme
Toponyms

This week’s words
sybaritic
dalmatic
with Anu Garg

dalmatic

PRONUNCIATION:
(dal-MAT-ik)

MEANING:
noun: A loose, wide-sleeved outer garment worn by some monarchs at their coronations and by deacons, bishops, etc. in some churches.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French dalmatique, from Latin dalmatica vestis (Dalmatian garment) since these garments were originally made of Dalmatian wool. Dalmatia is a region along the Adriatic coast of Croatia. That’s also where Dalmatian dogs got their name from. Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:
“He loved to kneel down on the cold marble pavement and watch the priest, in his stiff flowered dalmatic.”
Oscar Wilde; The Picture of Dorian Gray; 1891.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No one can terrorize a whole nation, unless we are all his accomplices. -Edward R. Murrow, journalist (25 Apr 1908-1965)

