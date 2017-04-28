Apr 28, 2017 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

pierian

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Relating to learning or poetry.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Pieria, a region in Greece. In Greek mythology, Pieria was home to a spring that was sacred to the Muses and inspired anyone who drank from it. Earliest documented use: 1591.

NOTES:

Alexander Pope in his poem “An Essay on Criticism” (1709) wrote

“A little learning is a dang’rous thing;

Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring.”

USAGE:

“After I had listed my courses: English, math, and science, he said, ‘I see you have begun to drink at the Pierian Spring. In time your appetite will become insatiable.’”

Helen Hickok; Short Stories; Lulu; 2015.

