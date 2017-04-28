|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 28, 2017
Toponyms
This week’s words
sybaritic
dalmatic
sardine
frieze
pierian
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pierian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to learning or poetry.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Pieria, a region in Greece. In Greek mythology, Pieria was home to a spring that was sacred to the Muses and inspired anyone who drank from it. Earliest documented use: 1591.
NOTES:
Alexander Pope in his poem “An Essay on Criticism” (1709) wrote
“A little learning is a dang’rous thing;
Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring.”
USAGE:
“After I had listed my courses: English, math, and science, he said, ‘I see you have begun to drink at the Pierian Spring. In time your appetite will become insatiable.’”
Helen Hickok; Short Stories; Lulu; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The one thing that doesn't abide by majority rule is a person's conscience. -Harper Lee, writer (28 Apr 1926-2016)
