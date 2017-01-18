|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Origin unknown
This week's words
copacetic
rambunctious
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rambunctious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Uncontrollably boisterous.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Perhaps an alteration of its synonym rumbustious. Earliest documented use: 1830.
USAGE:
“And those who have been in perennial thrall to Sean Cronin’s rambunctious spirit may have thought nothing could have ever stopped him in his tracks.”
David Kelly; Lions Aim Spurs on Cronin; Irish Independent (Dublin); Jan 18, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Roads endure longer than pyramids. -Karol Bunsch, novelist (22 Feb 1898-1987)
