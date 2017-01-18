  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 22, 2017
This week’s theme
Origin unknown

This week’s words
kibosh
copacetic
rambunctious
with Anu Garg

rambunctious

PRONUNCIATION:
(ram-BUNGK-shus)

MEANING:
adjective: Uncontrollably boisterous.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Perhaps an alteration of its synonym rumbustious. Earliest documented use: 1830.

USAGE:
“And those who have been in perennial thrall to Sean Cronin’s rambunctious spirit may have thought nothing could have ever stopped him in his tracks.”
David Kelly; Lions Aim Spurs on Cronin; Irish Independent (Dublin); Jan 18, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Roads endure longer than pyramids. -Karol Bunsch, novelist (22 Feb 1898-1987)

