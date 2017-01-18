

rambunctious PRONUNCIATION: (ram-BUNGK-shus)

MEANING: adjective: Uncontrollably boisterous.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Perhaps an alteration of its synonym rumbustious. Earliest documented use: 1830.

USAGE:

David Kelly; Lions Aim Spurs on Cronin; Irish Independent (Dublin); Jan 18, 2017.



"And those who have been in perennial thrall to Sean Cronin's rambunctious spirit may have thought nothing could have ever stopped him in his tracks."
David Kelly; Lions Aim Spurs on Cronin; Irish Independent (Dublin); Jan 18, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Roads endure longer than pyramids. -Karol Bunsch, novelist (22 Feb 1898-1987)





