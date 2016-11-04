

copacetic or copasetic PRONUNCIATION: (ko-puh-SE-tik)

MEANING: adjective: Excellent; satisfactory; OK.

ETYMOLOGY: Of obscure origin. Competing theories attribute its origin to Black English, Louisiana French, Italian, Yiddish, and Hebrew, but evidence is lacking. Earliest documented use: 1919.

Losing at Sports Can Be Good for Children; The Daily News (Durban, South Africa); Nov 4, 2016.



"Some players were copacetic with losing all the time, she says, while others grew frustrated."
Losing at Sports Can Be Good for Children; The Daily News (Durban, South Africa); Nov 4, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: And the day came when the risk it took to remain tight inside the bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom. -Anais Nin, writer (21 Feb 1903-1977)





