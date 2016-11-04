|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Feb 21, 2017This week’s theme
Origin unknown
This week’s words
copacetic
Surprise me!
Get a random word from A.Word.A.Day archives
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
copacetic or copasetic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Excellent; satisfactory; OK.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of obscure origin. Competing theories attribute its origin to Black English, Louisiana French, Italian, Yiddish, and Hebrew, but evidence is lacking. Earliest documented use: 1919.
USAGE:
“Some players were copacetic with losing all the time, she says, while others grew frustrated.”
Losing at Sports Can Be Good for Children; The Daily News (Durban, South Africa); Nov 4, 2016.
See more usage examples of copacetic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:And the day came when the risk it took to remain tight inside the bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom. -Anais Nin, writer (21 Feb 1903-1977)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith