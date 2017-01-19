  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 23, 2017
This week’s theme
Origin unknown

This week’s words
kibosh
copacetic
rambunctious
codswallop
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

codswallop

PRONUNCIATION:
(KODZ-wol-uhp)

MEANING:
noun: Nonsense.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. According to a popular story, a fellow named Hiram Codd came up with the design of a soft-drink bottle with a marble in its neck to keep the fizz. Wallop was slang for beer and those who preferred alcoholic drinks dismissively referred to the soft-drink as Codd’s Wallop. This story is unproven. Earliest documented use: 1959.

USAGE:
“And to think that there are people out there -- including some I used to vaguely respect -- who actually buy into and believe that kind of codswallop.”
Jesus, St John, and Mahatma Gandhi need YOU; Malta Today (San Gwann); Jan 19, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
History teaches that grave threats to liberty often come in times of urgency, when constitutional rights seem too extravagant to endure. -Thurgood Marshall, US Supreme Court Justice (1908-1993)

