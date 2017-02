Feb 23, 2017 This week’s theme

codswallop PRONUNCIATION: (KODZ-wol-uhp)

MEANING: noun: Nonsense.

ETYMOLOGY: Of unknown origin. According to a popular story, a fellow named Hiram Codd came up with the design of a soft-drink bottle with a marble in its neck to keep the fizz. Wallop was slang for beer and those who preferred alcoholic drinks dismissively referred to the soft-drink as Codd’s Wallop. This story is unproven. Earliest documented use: 1959.

Jesus, St John, and Mahatma Gandhi need YOU; Malta Today (San Gwann); Jan 19, 2017.



And to think that there are people out there -- including some I used to vaguely respect -- who actually buy into and believe that kind of codswallop.
Jesus, St John, and Mahatma Gandhi need YOU; Malta Today (San Gwann); Jan 19, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: History teaches that grave threats to liberty often come in times of urgency, when constitutional rights seem too extravagant to endure. -Thurgood Marshall, US Supreme Court Justice (1908-1993)





