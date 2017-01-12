

lollygag (also lallygag) PRONUNCIATION: (LOL-ee-gag)

MEANING: verb intr.: To fool around, waste time, or spend time lazily.

ETYMOLOGY: Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1880.

USAGE:

Mark Feeney; A Vivid Time Capsule of the North Shore; The Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jan 12, 2017.



"[Photographer Nathan] Benn didn't lollygag. Between June and October, he exposed 286 rolls of film."
Mark Feeney; A Vivid Time Capsule of the North Shore; The Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jan 12, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We're here to put a dent in the universe. -Steve Jobs, entrepreneur and inventor (24 Feb 1955-2011)





