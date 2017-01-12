|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 24, 2017This week’s theme
Origin unknown
This week’s words
kibosh
copacetic
rambunctious
codswallop
lollygag
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lollygag (also lallygag)
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To fool around, waste time, or spend time lazily.
ETYMOLOGY:
Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1880.
USAGE:
“[Photographer Nathan] Benn didn’t lollygag. Between June and October, he exposed 286 rolls of film.”
Mark Feeney; A Vivid Time Capsule of the North Shore; The Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jan 12, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We're here to put a dent in the universe. -Steve Jobs, entrepreneur and inventor (24 Feb 1955-2011)
