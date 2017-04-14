

Apr 14, 2017 This week’s theme

Eponyms from Greek mythology



This week’s words

orphic

myrmidon

nemesis

amazon

muse



The Muses Melpomene, Erato, and Polyhymnia Art: Eustache Le Sueur (1617-1655) Eponyms from Greek mythology A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



muse PRONUNCIATION: (myooz)

MEANING: noun: A source of inspiration.

verb intr.: To be absorbed in thought.

verb tr.: To think or say something thoughtfully.

noun: A state of deep thought.

ETYMOLOGY: For the first noun: In Greek mythology, the Muses were nine goddesses, each of whom presided over an art or science. A museum is, literally speaking, a shrine to the Muses. Earliest documented use: 1390. Some other words related to the Muses are

For the rest: From Old French muser (to meditate, to idle). Earliest documented use: 1500. : In Greek mythology, the Muses were nine goddesses, each of whom presided over an art or science. A museum is, literally speaking, a shrine to the Muses. Earliest documented use: 1390. Some other words related to the Muses are terpsichorean and calliopean : From Old French muser (to meditate, to idle). Earliest documented use: 1500.

USAGE:

Bella Andre; Now That I’ve Found You; Oak Press; 2016.



See more usage examples of “She was his muse. His obsession. His everything. He stopped painting the day she left.”Bella Andre;; Oak Press; 2016.See more usage examples of muse in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Many people consider the things government does for them to be social progress but they regard the things government does for others as socialism. -Earl Warren, jurist (1891-1974)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



