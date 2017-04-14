|
Apr 14, 2017
This week's theme
Eponyms from Greek mythology
This week’s words
orphic
myrmidon
nemesis
amazon
muse
The Muses Melpomene, Erato, and Polyhymnia
Art: Eustache Le Sueur (1617-1655)
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
muse
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A source of inspiration.
verb intr.: To be absorbed in thought.
verb tr.: To think or say something thoughtfully.
noun: A state of deep thought.
ETYMOLOGY:
For the first noun: In Greek mythology, the Muses were nine goddesses, each of whom presided over an art or science. A museum is, literally speaking, a shrine to the Muses. Earliest documented use: 1390. Some other words related to the Muses are terpsichorean and calliopean.
For the rest: From Old French muser (to meditate, to idle). Earliest documented use: 1500.
USAGE:
“She was his muse. His obsession. His everything. He stopped painting the day she left.”
Bella Andre; Now That I’ve Found You; Oak Press; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Many people consider the things government does for them to be social progress but they regard the things government does for others as socialism. -Earl Warren, jurist (1891-1974)
