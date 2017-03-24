|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 12, 2017This week’s theme
Eponyms from Greek mythology
This week’s words
myrmidon
nemesis
Nemesis, Copehhagen, Denmark
Photo: Thomas Noble
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nemesis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A formidable opponent or an archenemy.
2. A source of harm or ruin.
3. Retributive justice.
ETYMOLOGY:
In Greek mythology, Nemesis was the goddess of vengeance. From Greek nemesis (retribution), from nemein (to allot). Ultimately from the Indo-European root nem- (to assign or take), which also gave us number, numb, astronomy, renumerate, and anomie. Earliest documented use: 1542.
USAGE:
“With only one slot available to the nationals, it promises to be a bruising battle between the two nemeses.”
Brian Yonga; Fired-Up Upper Hill Out to Retain Titles; Daily Nation (Nairobi, Kenya); Mar 24, 2017.
See more usage examples of nemesis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All religions united with government are more or less inimical to liberty. All, separated from government, are compatible with liberty. -Henry Clay, statesman and orator (12 Apr 1777-1852)
