nemesis PRONUNCIATION: (NEM-uh-suhs)

MEANING: noun:

1. A formidable opponent or an archenemy.

2. A source of harm or ruin.

3. Retributive justice.

ETYMOLOGY: In Greek mythology, Nemesis was the goddess of vengeance. From Greek nemesis (retribution), from nemein (to allot). Ultimately from the Indo-European root nem- (to assign or take), which also gave us number, numb, astronomy, renumerate , and anomie . Earliest documented use: 1542.

USAGE:

Brian Yonga; Fired-Up Upper Hill Out to Retain Titles; Daily Nation (Nairobi, Kenya); Mar 24, 2017.



See more usage examples of “With only one slot available to the nationals, it promises to be a bruising battle between the two nemeses.”Brian Yonga; Fired-Up Upper Hill Out to Retain Titles;(Nairobi, Kenya); Mar 24, 2017.See more usage examples of nemesis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All religions united with government are more or less inimical to liberty. All, separated from government, are compatible with liberty. -Henry Clay, statesman and orator (12 Apr 1777-1852)





