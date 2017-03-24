  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 12, 2017
This week’s theme
Eponyms from Greek mythology

This week’s words
orphic
myrmidon
nemesis
Nemesis, Copehhagen, Denmark
Nemesis, Copehhagen, Denmark
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

nemesis

PRONUNCIATION:
(NEM-uh-suhs)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A formidable opponent or an archenemy.
2. A source of harm or ruin.
3. Retributive justice.

ETYMOLOGY:
In Greek mythology, Nemesis was the goddess of vengeance. From Greek nemesis (retribution), from nemein (to allot). Ultimately from the Indo-European root nem- (to assign or take), which also gave us number, numb, astronomy, renumerate, and anomie. Earliest documented use: 1542.

USAGE:
“With only one slot available to the nationals, it promises to be a bruising battle between the two nemeses.”
Brian Yonga; Fired-Up Upper Hill Out to Retain Titles; Daily Nation (Nairobi, Kenya); Mar 24, 2017.

See more usage examples of nemesis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
All religions united with government are more or less inimical to liberty. All, separated from government, are compatible with liberty. -Henry Clay, statesman and orator (12 Apr 1777-1852)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith