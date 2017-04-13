|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Apr 13, 2017This week’s theme
Eponyms from Greek mythology
This week’s words
myrmidon
nemesis
amazon
The Wounded Amazon
Roman copy of the original by Kresilas (c. 430 BCE), Vatican, Rome
Photo: Nick Thompson
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
amazon
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A tall, strong, powerful woman.
ETYMOLOGY:
In Greek mythology, Amazons were a race of women warriors in Scythia (in modern Russia). One of the labors of Hercules was to obtain the magical girdle from the Amazon queen Hippolyta. Earliest documented use: 1398.
USAGE:
“You’re tall ... I ask for a clerk, and they send me an Amazon.”
Kathleen Tessaro; Rare Objects; Harper; 2016.
See more usage examples of amazon in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence. -Christopher Hitchens, author and journalist (13 Apr 1949-2011)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith