The Wounded Amazon

The Wounded Amazon
Roman copy of the original by Kresilas (c. 430 BCE), Vatican, Rome Photo: Nick Thompson



amazon PRONUNCIATION: (AM-uh-zon, -zuhn)

MEANING: noun: A tall, strong, powerful woman.

ETYMOLOGY: In Greek mythology, Amazons were a race of women warriors in Scythia (in modern Russia). One of the labors of Hercules was to obtain the magical girdle from the Amazon queen Hippolyta. Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:

Kathleen Tessaro; Rare Objects; Harper; 2016.



"You're tall ... I ask for a clerk, and they send me an Amazon."
Kathleen Tessaro; Rare Objects; Harper; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence. -Christopher Hitchens, author and journalist (13 Apr 1949-2011)





