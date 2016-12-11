|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 16, 2017This week’s theme
American eponyms
This week’s words
John Hancock
Benedict Arnold
McCarthyism
Cartoon: Herbert Block
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
McCarthyism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The practice of making unfounded accusations against someone.
ETYMOLOGY:
After US senator Joseph McCarthy (1909-1957) known for making unsubstantiated claims accusing people of being Communists, spies, or disloyal. Earliest documented use: in 1950 in a cartoon by Herbert Block.
USAGE:
“There is a general intolerance of those in positions of power of views contrary to their own. Pakistan today needs, more than ever, to guard against McCarthyism.”
Pakistan Needs to Guard Against McCarthyism; The Statesman (Peshawar, Pakistan); Dec 11, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Those who profess to favor freedom and yet deprecate agitation, are men who want crops without plowing the ground. -Frederick Douglass, abolitionist, editor, and orator (1817-1895)
