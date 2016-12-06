|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 17, 2017This week’s theme
American eponyms
This week’s words
bork
John Hancock
Benedict Arnold
McCarthyism
gerrymander
The original gerrymander
Cartoonist: Unknown
Modern gerrymandering
America’s most gerrymandered districts
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gerrymander
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr: To repartition an area in order to create electoral districts that give an unfair advantage to a political party.
noun: An instance of gerrymandering.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of Elbridge Gerry and salamander. Massachusetts Governor Gerry’s party rearranged the electoral district boundaries and someone fancied the newly redistricted Essex County resembled a salamander. A cartoon showing the district in the shape of a salamander appeared in March 1812 issue of the Federalist newspaper. Earliest documented use: 1812.
USAGE:
“The Italian people treated [Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s] attempt to gerrymander the political system with the respect it deserved -- forcing Renzi’s resignation.”
Ross Clark; Italy’s Referendum Is Proof that Anti-EU Sentiment Is Not Confined to the UK; Express (London, UK); Dec 6, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute. -Thurgood Marshall, US Supreme Court Justice (1908-1993)
