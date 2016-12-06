

Feb 17, 2017 This week’s theme

American eponyms



This week’s words

bork

John Hancock

Benedict Arnold

McCarthyism

gerrymander



The original gerrymander Cartoonist: Unknown

Modern gerrymandering

America’s most gerrymandered districts American eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gerrymander PRONUNCIATION: (JER-i-MAN-duhr)

MEANING: verb tr: To repartition an area in order to create electoral districts that give an unfair advantage to a political party.

noun: An instance of gerrymandering.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of Elbridge Gerry and salamander. Massachusetts Governor Gerry’s party rearranged the electoral district boundaries and someone fancied the newly redistricted Essex County resembled a salamander. A cartoon showing the district in the shape of a salamander appeared in March 1812 issue of the Federalist newspaper. Earliest documented use: 1812.

USAGE:

Ross Clark; Italy’s Referendum Is Proof that Anti-EU Sentiment Is Not Confined to the UK; Express (London, UK); Dec 6, 2016.



See more usage examples of “The Italian people treated [Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s] attempt to gerrymander the political system with the respect it deserved -- forcing Renzi’s resignation.”Ross Clark; Italy’s Referendum Is Proof that Anti-EU Sentiment Is Not Confined to the UK;(London, UK); Dec 6, 2016.See more usage examples of gerrymander in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute. -Thurgood Marshall, US Supreme Court Justice (1908-1993)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



