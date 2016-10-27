  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 14, 2017
This week’s theme
American eponyms

This week’s words
bork
John Hancock
John Hancock's signature
John Hancock’s John Hancock on the Declaration of Independence
with Anu Garg

John Hancock

PRONUNCIATION:
(jon HAN-kok)

MEANING:
noun: A person’s signature.

ETYMOLOGY:
After John Hancock (1737-1793), American politician and revolutionary leader. He was president of the Continental Congress (1775-1777) and the first to sign the Declaration of Independence. His large flamboyant signature on the document made his name synonymous with one’s signature. Earliest documented use: 1834.

USAGE:
“The Bill was smuggled through the House of Assembly before being bulldozed through the Senate until it landed on President Mugabe for his John Hancock.”
Cyril Zenda; Will Mugabe Come to Rescue?; The Financial Gazette (Harare, Zimbabwe); Oct 27, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote. -George Jean Nathan, author and editor (14 Feb 1882-1958)

