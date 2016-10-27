

John Hancock PRONUNCIATION: (jon HAN-kok)

MEANING: noun: A person’s signature.

ETYMOLOGY: After John Hancock (1737-1793), American politician and revolutionary leader. He was president of the Continental Congress (1775-1777) and the first to sign the Declaration of Independence. His large flamboyant signature on the document made his name synonymous with one’s signature. Earliest documented use: 1834.

Cyril Zenda; Will Mugabe Come to Rescue?; The Financial Gazette (Harare, Zimbabwe); Oct 27, 2016.



"The Bill was smuggled through the House of Assembly before being bulldozed through the Senate until it landed on President Mugabe for his John Hancock."
Cyril Zenda; Will Mugabe Come to Rescue?; The Financial Gazette (Harare, Zimbabwe); Oct 27, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote. -George Jean Nathan, author and editor (14 Feb 1882-1958)





