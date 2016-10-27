|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 14, 2017This week’s theme
American eponyms
This week’s words
John Hancock
John Hancock’s John Hancock on the Declaration of Independence
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
John Hancock
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person’s signature.
ETYMOLOGY:
After John Hancock (1737-1793), American politician and revolutionary leader. He was president of the Continental Congress (1775-1777) and the first to sign the Declaration of Independence. His large flamboyant signature on the document made his name synonymous with one’s signature. Earliest documented use: 1834.
USAGE:
“The Bill was smuggled through the House of Assembly before being bulldozed through the Senate until it landed on President Mugabe for his John Hancock.”
Cyril Zenda; Will Mugabe Come to Rescue?; The Financial Gazette (Harare, Zimbabwe); Oct 27, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote. -George Jean Nathan, author and editor (14 Feb 1882-1958)
