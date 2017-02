Feb 15, 2017 This week’s theme

Benedict Arnold PRONUNCIATION: (BEN-i-dikt AR-nuhld)

MEANING: noun: A traitor.

ETYMOLOGY: After Benedict Arnold (1741-1801), American general in the Revolutionary War, who in 1780 planned to surrender West Point to the British for £20,000. Earliest documented use: 1806.

USAGE:

See more usage examples of “What a traitorous concoction. Sounds like Eggs Benedict Arnold.”Brad Wheeler; Calories and Charisma;(Toronto, Canada); Feb 16, 2013.See more usage examples of Benedict Arnold in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Hofstadter's Law: It always takes longer than you expect, even when you take into account Hofstadter's Law. -Douglas Hofstadter, professor of cognitive science (b. 15 Feb 1945)





