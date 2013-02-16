|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 15, 2017This week’s theme
American eponyms
This week’s words
John Hancock
Benedict Arnold
One man’s traitor is another’s patriot
A plaque outside Benedict Arnold’s house in London
Photo: Maggie Jones
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Benedict Arnold
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A traitor.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Benedict Arnold (1741-1801), American general in the Revolutionary War, who in 1780 planned to surrender West Point to the British for £20,000. Earliest documented use: 1806.
USAGE:
“What a traitorous concoction. Sounds like Eggs Benedict Arnold.”
Brad Wheeler; Calories and Charisma; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Feb 16, 2013.
See more usage examples of Benedict Arnold in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
