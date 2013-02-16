A.Word.A.Day

Benedict Arnold

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A traitor.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Benedict Arnold (1741-1801), American general in the Revolutionary War, who in 1780 planned to surrender West Point to the British for £20,000. Earliest documented use: 1806.

USAGE:



Brad Wheeler; Calories and Charisma; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Feb 16, 2013.



