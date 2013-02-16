  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 15, 2017
This week’s theme
American eponyms

This week’s words
bork
John Hancock
Benedict Arnold
INSERT_WORD
One man’s traitor is another’s patriot
A plaque outside Benedict Arnold’s house in London
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Benedict Arnold

PRONUNCIATION:
(BEN-i-dikt AR-nuhld)

MEANING:
noun: A traitor.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Benedict Arnold (1741-1801), American general in the Revolutionary War, who in 1780 planned to surrender West Point to the British for £20,000. Earliest documented use: 1806.

USAGE:
“What a traitorous concoction. Sounds like Eggs Benedict Arnold.”
Brad Wheeler; Calories and Charisma; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Feb 16, 2013.

See more usage examples of Benedict Arnold in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Hofstadter's Law: It always takes longer than you expect, even when you take into account Hofstadter's Law. -Douglas Hofstadter, professor of cognitive science (b. 15 Feb 1945)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith