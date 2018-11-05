|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Nov 5, 2018This week’s theme
Random words
This week’s words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Typically, we feature words that are organized around a theme each week. Words borrowed from Spanish, or words with all vowels, or words from mythology, for instance.
Random times call for random words. Once in a while, we just close our eyes and open the dictionary. Then we point a finger somewhere on the page. We did this five times and these words popped up. What are the odds?
trumped-up
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Faked or fraudulent.
ETYMOLOGY:
A corruption of the word triumph, from Old French triumphe, from Latin triumphus (triumph), from Greek thriambos (hymn to Dionysus). Also see, trumpery. Earliest documented use: 1728.
USAGE:
“Hell, my reputation was born of grassroots journalism; never was I ever guilty of cheap trumped-up sensationalism!”
Ian Way; Envoys from the Stars; Balboa Press; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is no great invention, from fire to flying, which has not been hailed as an insult to some god. -J.B.S. Haldane, scientist (5 Nov 1892-1964)
|
