topos PRONUNCIATION: (TOH-pohs/pahs)

MEANING: noun: A traditional theme, literary motif, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek koinos topos (common place) which also gave us the word topic. Earliest documented use: 1948.

Peter Innes; The Man with the Grasshopper Mind; iUniverse; 2008.



