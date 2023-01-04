|
A.Word.A.Day
topos
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A traditional theme, literary motif, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek koinos topos (common place) which also gave us the word topic. Earliest documented use: 1948.
USAGE:
“That’s not surprising since the patriarchy has chosen to suppress her terrible tale, an all too familiar topos.”
Peter Innes; The Man with the Grasshopper Mind; iUniverse; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:People who demand neutrality in any situation are usually not neutral but in favor of the status quo. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)
