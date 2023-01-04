  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 4, 2023
Misc words

topos

PRONUNCIATION:
(TOH-pohs/pahs)

MEANING:
noun: A traditional theme, literary motif, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek koinos topos (common place) which also gave us the word topic. Earliest documented use: 1948.

USAGE:
“That’s not surprising since the patriarchy has chosen to suppress her terrible tale, an all too familiar topos.”
Peter Innes; The Man with the Grasshopper Mind; iUniverse; 2008.

See more usage examples of topos in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
People who demand neutrality in any situation are usually not neutral but in favor of the status quo. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)

