spiv
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An unscrupulous person or a petty criminal, especially one who is sharply dressed.
verb intr.: To make a living unscrupulously.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of obscure origin, perhaps from spiff/spiffy (smartly dressed). Earliest documented use: 1929.
USAGE:
“She attracts spivs, conmen, and losers like iron filings to a magnet.”
Sheila Riley; The Mersey Orphan; Boldwood Books; 2019.
