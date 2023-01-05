  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 5, 2023
spiv

PRONUNCIATION:
(spiv)

MEANING:
noun: An unscrupulous person or a petty criminal, especially one who is sharply dressed.
verb intr.: To make a living unscrupulously.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of obscure origin, perhaps from spiff/spiffy (smartly dressed). Earliest documented use: 1929.

USAGE:
“She attracts spivs, conmen, and losers like iron filings to a magnet.”
Sheila Riley; The Mersey Orphan; Boldwood Books; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Fear prophets and those prepared to die for the truth, for as a rule they make many others die with them, often before them, at times instead of them. -Umberto Eco, philosopher and novelist (5 Jan 1932-2016)

