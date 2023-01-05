

Jan 5, 2023 This week’s theme

Misc words



This week’s words



Misc words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



spiv PRONUNCIATION: (spiv)

MEANING: noun: An unscrupulous person or a petty criminal, especially one who is sharply dressed.

verb intr.: To make a living unscrupulously.

ETYMOLOGY: Of obscure origin, perhaps from spiff/spiffy (smartly dressed). Earliest documented use: 1929.

USAGE:

Sheila Riley; The Mersey Orphan; Boldwood Books; 2019.



See more usage examples of “She attracts spivs, conmen, and losers like iron filings to a magnet.”Sheila Riley;; Boldwood Books; 2019.See more usage examples of spiv in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Fear prophets and those prepared to die for the truth, for as a rule they make many others die with them, often before them, at times instead of them. -Umberto Eco, philosopher and novelist (5 Jan 1932-2016)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate