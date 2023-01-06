

rive PRONUNCIATION: (ryv)

MEANING: verb tr.: To tear, split, fracture, etc.

verb intr.: To become split or cracked.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old Norse rifa (to tear apart). Earliest documented use: 1250.

USAGE:

When rivers flow unchecked

And the machines of humankind are red with rust

There will come a time

When trees no longer fall

Riven by the chainsaw’s eager blade.”

Restless; Glory Days; Earth First! (Tucson, Arizona); Winter 2022.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The lights of stars that were extinguished ages ago still reach us. So it is with great men who died centuries ago, but still reach us with the radiations of their personalities. -Kahlil Gibran, poet and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)





