|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rive
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To tear, split, fracture, etc.
verb intr.: To become split or cracked.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old Norse rifa (to tear apart). Earliest documented use: 1250.
USAGE:
“There will come a time
When rivers flow unchecked
And the machines of humankind are red with rust
There will come a time
When trees no longer fall
Riven by the chainsaw’s eager blade.”
Restless; Glory Days; Earth First! (Tucson, Arizona); Winter 2022.
See more usage examples of rive in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The lights of stars that were extinguished ages ago still reach us. So it is with great men who died centuries ago, but still reach us with the radiations of their personalities. -Kahlil Gibran, poet and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith