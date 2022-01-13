

Jan 3, 2023 This week’s theme

Misc words



This week’s words



Misc words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



tarn PRONUNCIATION: (tarn)

MEANING: noun: A small mountain lake.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old Norse tjǫrn (small lake). Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:

Lorna Thornber; To a Thrill; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Jan 13, 2022.



See more usage examples of “New Zealand is a supermodel of a nation ... Getting a full-frontal view of Taranaki Maunga admiring his handsome reflection in an alpine tarn is the high point of this [hike.]”Lorna Thornber; To a Thrill;(Wellington, New Zealand); Jan 13, 2022.See more usage examples of tarn in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Still round the corner there may wait, / a new road or a secret gate. -J.R.R. Tolkien, novelist and philologist (3 Jan 1892-1973)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate