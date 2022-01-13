  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 3, 2023
tarn

PRONUNCIATION:
(tarn)

MEANING:
noun: A small mountain lake.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old Norse tjǫrn (small lake). Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:
“New Zealand is a supermodel of a nation ... Getting a full-frontal view of Taranaki Maunga admiring his handsome reflection in an alpine tarn is the high point of this [hike.]”
Lorna Thornber; To a Thrill; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Jan 13, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Still round the corner there may wait, / a new road or a secret gate. -J.R.R. Tolkien, novelist and philologist (3 Jan 1892-1973)

