tarn
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A small mountain lake.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old Norse tjǫrn (small lake). Earliest documented use: 1400.
USAGE:
“New Zealand is a supermodel of a nation ... Getting a full-frontal view of Taranaki Maunga admiring his handsome reflection in an alpine tarn is the high point of this [hike.]”
Lorna Thornber; To a Thrill; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Jan 13, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Still round the corner there may wait, / a new road or a secret gate. -J.R.R. Tolkien, novelist and philologist (3 Jan 1892-1973)
|
