About | Media | Search | Contact
Oct 27, 2023This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
neophobia
apanthropy
stultiloquy
argentocracy
squandermania
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
squandermania
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The practice of spending money recklessly.
ETYMOLOGY:
From squander, of obscure origin + Greek -mania (desire). Earliest documented use: 1920.
USAGE:
“People are spending less, saving more and reining in the excessive consumerism that made us the most debt-ridden nation on earth. This forced quit from squandermania may be painful now, but it should benefit us in the long run.”
Paul Routledge; Our Debt of Thanks to Arch Enemies of Greed; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Sep 26, 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I shut my eyes and all the world drops dead; I lift my eyes and all is born again. -Sylvia Plath, poet (27 Oct 1932-1963)
