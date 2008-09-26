

squandermania PRONUNCIATION: (skwon-duhr-MAY-nee-uh)

MEANING: noun: The practice of spending money recklessly.

ETYMOLOGY: From squander, of obscure origin + Greek -mania (desire). Earliest documented use: 1920.

USAGE:

See more usage examples of “People are spending less, saving more and reining in the excessive consumerism that made us the most debt-ridden nation on earth. This forced quit from squandermania may be painful now, but it should benefit us in the long run.”Paul Routledge; Our Debt of Thanks to Arch Enemies of Greed;(London, UK); Sep 26, 2008.See more usage examples of squandermania in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I shut my eyes and all the world drops dead; I lift my eyes and all is born again. -Sylvia Plath, poet (27 Oct 1932-1963)





