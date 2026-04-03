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Apr 3, 2026
This week’s theme
All vocabulary, no cardio

This week’s words
pandiculate
slummock
nictate
oscitate
sloom

sloom
A Girl Asleep (detail), 1657
Art: Johannes Vermeer

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sloom

PRONUNCIATION:
(sloom)

MEANING:
verb intr.:1. To slumber.
 2. To soften, decay, or waste.
noun:A light sleep.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English sluma (slumber). Earliest documented use: before 1150.

USAGE:
“He lay slooming half-asleep, half-awake, thinking about Tue afternoon.”
Gemma O’Connor; Walking on Water; Bantam; 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Never bear more than one trouble at a time. Some people bear three kinds -- all they have had, all they have now, and all they expect to have. -Edward Everett Hale, author (3 Apr 1822-1909)

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