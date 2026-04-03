

Apr 3, 2026 This week’s theme

All vocabulary, no cardio



This week’s words

pandiculate

slummock

nictate

oscitate

sloom



A Girl Asleep (detail), 1657 Art: Johannes Vermeer

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Cell call to selfie 🌍 Langitude

Trace marathon home All vocabulary, no cardio A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sloom PRONUNCIATION: (sloom)

MEANING: verb intr.: 1. To slumber. 2. To soften, decay, or waste. noun: A light sleep.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English sluma (slumber). Earliest documented use: before 1150.

USAGE: “He lay slooming half-asleep, half-awake, thinking about Tue afternoon.”

Gemma O’Connor; Walking on Water; Bantam; 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Never bear more than one trouble at a time. Some people bear three kinds -- all they have had, all they have now, and all they expect to have. -Edward Everett Hale, author (3 Apr 1822-1909)





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