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Apr 3, 2026This week’s theme
All vocabulary, no cardio
This week’s words
pandiculate
slummock
nictate
oscitate
sloom
A Girl Asleep (detail), 1657
Art: Johannes Vermeer
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sloom
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English sluma (slumber). Earliest documented use: before 1150.
USAGE:
“He lay slooming half-asleep, half-awake, thinking about Tue afternoon.”
Gemma O’Connor; Walking on Water; Bantam; 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Never bear more than one trouble at a time. Some people bear three kinds -- all they have had, all they have now, and all they expect to have. -Edward Everett Hale, author (3 Apr 1822-1909)
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