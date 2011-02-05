

Plato’s cave PRONUNCIATION: (PLAY-tohz kayv)

MEANING: noun: An illusory place or experience.

ETYMOLOGY: After the allegory of Plato’s cave in which people imprisoned there see shadows and assume that to be their reality. Earliest documented use: 1683.

USAGE: “The truth comes out and worlds fall apart in ‘The Wild Duck’. Henrik Ibsen’s family drama shines a light on a sham marriage. ... It is a Plato’s cave of a play.”

Matt Trueman; Theatre: The Wild Duck; Financial Times (London, UK); Oct 26, 2018.



“Born in captivity in the Chicago zoo, Bruno emerges from his Plato’s cave through the salvation of spoken language.”

Zsuzsi Gartner; Young Writer Goes Ape; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Feb 5, 2011.

