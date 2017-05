May 5, 2017 This week’s theme

fructify PRONUNCIATION: (FRUHK-tuh-fy, FROOK-)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To make or become fruitful.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin fructificare (to bear fruit), from fructus (fruit). Earliest documented use: 1325.

James Morrison; Passport to Hollywood; SUNY Press; 1998.



"Rampant paranoia may be ... ultimately cathartic or fructifying, rendering conspiracy nugatory."
James Morrison; Passport to Hollywood; SUNY Press; 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by the letting of a little water. -Christopher Morley, writer (5 May 1890-1957)





