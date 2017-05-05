  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 5, 2017
This week’s theme
Ugly words

This week’s words
plethora
comestible
myriad
nugatory
fructify

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

fructify

PRONUNCIATION:
(FRUHK-tuh-fy, FROOK-)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To make or become fruitful.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin fructificare (to bear fruit), from fructus (fruit). Earliest documented use: 1325.

USAGE:
“Rampant paranoia may be ... ultimately cathartic or fructifying, rendering conspiracy nugatory.”
James Morrison; Passport to Hollywood; SUNY Press; 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by the letting of a little water. -Christopher Morley, writer (5 May 1890-1957)

