May 5, 2017This week’s theme
Ugly words
This week’s words
plethora
comestible
myriad
nugatory
fructify
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
fructify
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To make or become fruitful.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin fructificare (to bear fruit), from fructus (fruit). Earliest documented use: 1325.
USAGE:
“Rampant paranoia may be ... ultimately cathartic or fructifying, rendering conspiracy nugatory.”
James Morrison; Passport to Hollywood; SUNY Press; 1998.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by the letting of a little water. -Christopher Morley, writer (5 May 1890-1957)
