  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 11, 2021
This week’s theme
Counterpart words

This week’s words
materteral
attrite
autonym
exoteric
exoteric
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

exoteric

PRONUNCIATION:
(ek-so-TER-ik)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Not limited to an inner circle of select people.
2. Suitable for the general public.
3. Relating to the outside; external.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exotericus, from Greek exoterikos (external), from exotero, comparative form of exo (outside). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:
“Ancient commentators distinguish between [Aristotle’s] esoteric and exoteric writings -- the former were highly technical pieces, written for use within the school, and the latter well-crafted pieces for public consumption.”
Jeremy Stangroom & James Garvey; The Great Philosophers; Arcturus; 2015.

See more usage examples of exoteric in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Dear God, Thank you for the baby brother, but what I prayed for was a puppy. -Joyce (from "Children's Letters to God")

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith