exoteric PRONUNCIATION: (ek-so-TER-ik)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Not limited to an inner circle of select people.

2. Suitable for the general public.

3. Relating to the outside; external.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin exotericus, from Greek exoterikos (external), from exotero, comparative form of exo (outside). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:

Jeremy Stangroom & James Garvey; The Great Philosophers; Arcturus; 2015.



See more usage examples of “Ancient commentators distinguish between [Aristotle’s] esoteric and exoteric writings -- the former were highly technical pieces, written for use within the school, and the latter well-crafted pieces for public consumption.”Jeremy Stangroom & James Garvey;; Arcturus; 2015.See more usage examples of exoteric in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

