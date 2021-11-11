|
exoteric
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Not limited to an inner circle of select people.
2. Suitable for the general public.
3. Relating to the outside; external.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exotericus, from Greek exoterikos (external), from exotero, comparative form of exo (outside). Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“Ancient commentators distinguish between [Aristotle’s] esoteric and exoteric writings -- the former were highly technical pieces, written for use within the school, and the latter well-crafted pieces for public consumption.”
Jeremy Stangroom & James Garvey; The Great Philosophers; Arcturus; 2015.
See more usage examples of exoteric in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
