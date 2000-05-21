|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 7, 2021This week’s theme
Words related to writing
This week’s words
pilcrow
paremiography
dithyramb
“You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi
Spread the love to friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
dithyramb
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A piece of writing or speech in an inflated or wildly enthusiastic manner.
2. An impassioned Greek choral song, originally in honor of the god Dionysus or Bacchus.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin dithyrambus, from Greek dithyrambos. Earliest documented use: 1603.
USAGE:
“Although [John Moore] extols the art of tending bar, and goes into dithyrambs over the delicate hues and shades of liquors and liqueurs, the storyline invites more cause than effect, like a watered drink at happy hour.”
Len Gasparini; Where Everybody Knows Your Name; The Toronto Star (Canada); May 21, 2000.
“Telephonically, I cornered US poet laureate Billy Collins in his office overlooking the Capitol. Interrupted in mid-dithyramb (my poetic license has not expired), Collins bobbed and weaved, poetically.”
Alex Beam; When Poets Take License Too Far; Boston Globe; Oct 29, 2002.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:No, no, you're not thinking, you're just being logical. -Niels Bohr, physicist (7 Oct 1885-1962)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith