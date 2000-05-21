

dithyramb PRONUNCIATION: (DITH-i-ram/ramb)

MEANING: noun:

1. A piece of writing or speech in an inflated or wildly enthusiastic manner.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin dithyrambus, from Greek dithyrambos. Earliest documented use: 1603.

USAGE: “Although [John Moore] extols the art of tending bar, and goes into dithyrambs over the delicate hues and shades of liquors and liqueurs, the storyline invites more cause than effect, like a watered drink at happy hour.”

Len Gasparini; Where Everybody Knows Your Name; The Toronto Star (Canada); May 21, 2000.



“Telephonically, I cornered US poet laureate Billy Collins in his office overlooking the Capitol. Interrupted in mid-dithyramb (my poetic license has not expired), Collins bobbed and weaved, poetically.”

Alex Beam; When Poets Take License Too Far; Boston Globe; Oct 29, 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No, no, you're not thinking, you're just being logical. -Niels Bohr, physicist (7 Oct 1885-1962)





