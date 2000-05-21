  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 7, 2021
This week’s theme
Words related to writing

This week’s words
chosisme
pilcrow
paremiography
dithyramb
“You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi
Spread the love to friends & family
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

dithyramb

PRONUNCIATION:
(DITH-i-ram/ramb)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A piece of writing or speech in an inflated or wildly enthusiastic manner.
2. An impassioned Greek choral song, originally in honor of the god Dionysus or Bacchus.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin dithyrambus, from Greek dithyrambos. Earliest documented use: 1603.

USAGE:
“Although [John Moore] extols the art of tending bar, and goes into dithyrambs over the delicate hues and shades of liquors and liqueurs, the storyline invites more cause than effect, like a watered drink at happy hour.”
Len Gasparini; Where Everybody Knows Your Name; The Toronto Star (Canada); May 21, 2000.

“Telephonically, I cornered US poet laureate Billy Collins in his office overlooking the Capitol. Interrupted in mid-dithyramb (my poetic license has not expired), Collins bobbed and weaved, poetically.”
Alex Beam; When Poets Take License Too Far; Boston Globe; Oct 29, 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No, no, you're not thinking, you're just being logical. -Niels Bohr, physicist (7 Oct 1885-1962)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith