talisman

kaput

lilac

alembic

talisman



talisman PRONUNCIATION: (TAL-is-man, -iz-)

MEANING: noun:

1. An object, such as a stone, believed to have occult powers to keep evil away and bring good fortune to its wearer.

2. Anything that has magical powers and brings miraculous effects.

From French or Spanish, from Arabic tilasm, from Greek telesma (consecration), from telein (to consecrate or complete), from telos (result). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kel- (to revolve), which also gave us colony, cult, culture, cycle, cyclone, chakra, collar, col, and accolade. Earliest documented use: 1599.

USAGE:

Sara Arden; Finding Glory; HQN Books; 2015.



"He'd clung to that round-eyed, happy-faced stuffed animal every night before he went to sleep like it was some kind of talisman that could force her to keep her word."
Sara Arden; Finding Glory; HQN Books; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Neither great poverty nor great riches will hear reason. -Henry Fielding, author (21 Apr 1707-1754)





