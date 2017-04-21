  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 21, 2017
This week’s theme
Well-traveled words

This week’s words
cramoisy
kaput
lilac
alembic
talisman

talisman
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

talisman

PRONUNCIATION:
(TAL-is-man, -iz-)

MEANING:
noun:
1. An object, such as a stone, believed to have occult powers to keep evil away and bring good fortune to its wearer.
2. Anything that has magical powers and brings miraculous effects.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French or Spanish, from Arabic tilasm, from Greek telesma (consecration), from telein (to consecrate or complete), from telos (result). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kwel- (to revolve), which also gave us colony, cult, culture, cycle, cyclone, chakra, collar, col, and accolade. Earliest documented use: 1599.

USAGE:
“He’d clung to that round-eyed, happy-faced stuffed animal every night before he went to sleep like it was some kind of talisman that could force her to keep her word.”
Sara Arden; Finding Glory; HQN Books; 2015.

See more usage examples of talisman in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Neither great poverty nor great riches will hear reason. -Henry Fielding, author (21 Apr 1707-1754)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith