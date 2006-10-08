

alembic PRONUNCIATION: (uh-LEM-bik)

MEANING: noun:

1. An apparatus formerly used in distilling.

2. Something that refines, purifies, or transforms.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French, from Latin alembicus, from Arabic al-anbiq (the still), from Greek ambix (cup). Earliest documented use: 1405.

USAGE:

Stuart Kelly; Found in Translation; The Scotsman (Edinburgh, Scotland); Oct 8, 2006.



“But what was thus refined in the alembic of introspection first had to be gathered by his ‘unrivalled powers of observation’.”

Ekbert Faas; Retreat into the Mind; Princeton University Press; 1988.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: History may be read as the story of the magnificent rearguard action fought during several thousand years by dogma against curiosity. -Robert Lynd, writer (20 Apr 1879-1949)





