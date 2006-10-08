|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Apr 20, 2017This week’s theme
Well-traveled words
This week’s words
kaput
lilac
alembic
Old Midleton Distillery, Cork, Ireland
Photo: Joao Alves
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
alembic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. An apparatus formerly used in distilling.
2. Something that refines, purifies, or transforms.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French, from Latin alembicus, from Arabic al-anbiq (the still), from Greek ambix (cup). Earliest documented use: 1405.
USAGE:
“Don Paterson is a poet who constantly needs and wants to change, whether through pursuing his own intellectual agenda or transformed in the alembic of immersing himself in another poet.”
Stuart Kelly; Found in Translation; The Scotsman (Edinburgh, Scotland); Oct 8, 2006.
“But what was thus refined in the alembic of introspection first had to be gathered by his ‘unrivalled powers of observation’.”
Ekbert Faas; Retreat into the Mind; Princeton University Press; 1988.
See more usage examples of alembic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:History may be read as the story of the magnificent rearguard action fought during several thousand years by dogma against curiosity. -Robert Lynd, writer (20 Apr 1879-1949)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith