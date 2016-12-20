

Mar 1, 2017 This week’s theme

Words having nautical origins



This week’s words

offing

jury-rig

slush fund



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



slush fund PRONUNCIATION: (sluhsh fuhnd)

MEANING: noun: A fund established for illegal activities, especially in business and politics.

ETYMOLOGY: Originally, a slush fund was money collected to buy small luxuries for a ship’s crew. The fund was raised from the sale of slush (refuse fat) from the ship’s galley. Earliest documented use: 1839.

USAGE:

Spiritualist at Centre of Crisis Goes on Trial; The Nelson Mail (New Zealand); Dec 20, 2016.



"[Choi] used her friendship with the South Korean leader to pressure businesses into donating to charitable foundations, which served as her personal slush fund."
Spiritualist at Centre of Crisis Goes on Trial; The Nelson Mail (New Zealand); Dec 20, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The force which makes for war does not derive its strength from the interested motives of evil men; it derives its strength from the disinterested motives of good men. -Norman Angell, lecturer, author, MP, and Nobel laureate (1872-1967)





