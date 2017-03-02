  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 2, 2017
Words having nautical origins

Pinchgut Island (former name of Fort Denison, on Sydney Harbor), named so because a man was sentenced here for a week on a ration of bread and water
pinchgut

(PINCH-guht)

noun: A miserly person.
adjective: Miserly.

Originally, a pinchgut was someone who didn’t give enough food to a ship’s crew. Earliest documented use: 1615.

“Even Sifter Sol, a pinchgut gold panner who rarely parted with a penny, bought a bottle.”
Maxine Schur; Gullible Gus; Clarion Books; 2009.

Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not. -Dr. Seuss, author and illustrator (2 Mar 1904-1991)

