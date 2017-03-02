|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Mar 2, 2017This week’s theme
Words having nautical origins
This week’s words
jury-rig
slush fund
pinchgut
Pinchgut Island (former name of Fort Denison, on Sydney Harbor), named so because a man was sentenced here for a week on a ration of bread and water
Photo: Howard Mitchell
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pinchgut
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A miserly person.
adjective: Miserly.
ETYMOLOGY:
Originally, a pinchgut was someone who didn’t give enough food to a ship’s crew. Earliest documented use: 1615.
USAGE:
“Even Sifter Sol, a pinchgut gold panner who rarely parted with a penny, bought a bottle.”
Maxine Schur; Gullible Gus; Clarion Books; 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not. -Dr. Seuss, author and illustrator (2 Mar 1904-1991)
|
