Pinchgut Island (former name of Fort Denison, on Sydney Harbor), named so because a man was sentenced here for a week on a ration of bread and water Photo: Howard Mitchell



pinchgut PRONUNCIATION: (PINCH-guht)

MEANING: noun: A miserly person.

adjective: Miserly.

ETYMOLOGY: Originally, a pinchgut was someone who didn’t give enough food to a ship’s crew. Earliest documented use: 1615.

USAGE:

Maxine Schur; Gullible Gus; Clarion Books; 2009.



See more usage examples of “Even Sifter Sol, a pinchgut gold panner who rarely parted with a penny, bought a bottle.”Maxine Schur;; Clarion Books; 2009.See more usage examples of pinchgut in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not. -Dr. Seuss, author and illustrator (2 Mar 1904-1991)





