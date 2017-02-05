|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 3, 2017This week’s theme
Words having nautical origins
This week’s words
offing
jury-rig
slush fund
pinchgut
jettison
A jet jettisoning fuel
Photo: Bobmil42/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
jettison
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To cast off something regarded as unwanted or burdensome.
noun: The act of discarding something.
ETYMOLOGY:
Originally, jettison was the act of throwing goods overboard to lighten a ship in distress. From Latin jactare (to throw), frequentative of jacere (to throw). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ye- (to throw), which also gave us jet, eject, project, reject, object, subject, adjective, joist, jactitation, subjacent, and jaculate. Earliest documented use: 1426.
USAGE:
“Disillusioned former supporters accused [Stephen Donnelly] of jettisoning his principles for a shot at high office.”
Colin Coyle; Social Media Savvy TD Will Need All of His Connecting Skills After Switching Sides; Sunday Times (London, UK); Feb 5, 2017.
See more usage examples of jettison in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Society is like a stew. If you don't keep it stirred up you get a lot of scum on the top. -Edward Abbey, naturalist and author (1927-1989)
|
