A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



jettison PRONUNCIATION: (JET-i-suhn, -zuhn)

MEANING: verb tr.: To cast off something regarded as unwanted or burdensome.

noun: The act of discarding something.

ETYMOLOGY: Originally, jettison was the act of throwing goods overboard to lighten a ship in distress. From Latin jactare (to throw), frequentative of jacere (to throw). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ye- (to throw), which also gave us jet, eject, project, reject, object, subject, adjective, joist, jactitation subjacent , and jaculate . Earliest documented use: 1426.

USAGE:

Colin Coyle; Social Media Savvy TD Will Need All of His Connecting Skills After Switching Sides; Sunday Times (London, UK); Feb 5, 2017.



See more usage examples of "Disillusioned former supporters accused [Stephen Donnelly] of jettisoning his principles for a shot at high office."
Colin Coyle; Social Media Savvy TD Will Need All of His Connecting Skills After Switching Sides; Sunday Times (London, UK); Feb 5, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Society is like a stew. If you don't keep it stirred up you get a lot of scum on the top. -Edward Abbey, naturalist and author (1927-1989)





