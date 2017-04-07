

oxymoron PRONUNCIATION:

plural oxymorons or oxymora (ok-see-MOR-uh, -mor-uh) (ok-see-MOR-on, -mor-) plural oxymorons or oxymora (ok-see-MOR-uh, -mor-uh)

MEANING: noun: A figure of speech in which two contradictory terms appear together for emphasis, for example, “deafening silence”.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek oxymoron, from neuter of oxymoros (sharp dull), from oxys (sharp) + moros (dull). The word moron comes from the same root. Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:

Nicholas Aharon Boggioni; The Fundamentalist’s Daughter; Xlibris; 2016.



See more usage examples of “Karen ... stood regal and slim, statuesque even, or just plain beautiful, oxymoron notwithstanding.”Nicholas Aharon Boggioni;; Xlibris; 2016.See more usage examples of oxymoron in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The best portion of a good man's life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love. -William Wordsworth, poet (7 Apr 1770-1850)





