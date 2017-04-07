|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Apr 7, 2017This week’s theme
Words with irregular plurals
This week’s words
chrysalis
imago
tour de force
bourgeois
oxymoron
Canyon Sin Nombre
Photo: Jim Doss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
oxymoron
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A figure of speech in which two contradictory terms appear together for emphasis, for example, “deafening silence”.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek oxymoron, from neuter of oxymoros (sharp dull), from oxys (sharp) + moros (dull). The word moron comes from the same root. Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“Karen ... stood regal and slim, statuesque even, or just plain beautiful, oxymoron notwithstanding.”
Nicholas Aharon Boggioni; The Fundamentalist’s Daughter; Xlibris; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The best portion of a good man's life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love. -William Wordsworth, poet (7 Apr 1770-1850)
|
