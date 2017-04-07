  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 7, 2017
This week’s theme
Words with irregular plurals

This week’s words
chrysalis
imago
tour de force
bourgeois
oxymoron

Canyon Sin Nombre
Photo: Jim Doss
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

oxymoron

PRONUNCIATION:
(ok-see-MOR-on, -mor-)
plural oxymorons or oxymora (ok-see-MOR-uh, -mor-uh)

MEANING:
noun: A figure of speech in which two contradictory terms appear together for emphasis, for example, “deafening silence”.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek oxymoron, from neuter of oxymoros (sharp dull), from oxys (sharp) + moros (dull). The word moron comes from the same root. Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:
“Karen ... stood regal and slim, statuesque even, or just plain beautiful, oxymoron notwithstanding.”
Nicholas Aharon Boggioni; The Fundamentalist’s Daughter; Xlibris; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The best portion of a good man's life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love. -William Wordsworth, poet (7 Apr 1770-1850)

