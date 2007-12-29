

Les Bourgeois de Calais by Rodin Photo: Michael Leuty



bourgeois PRONUNCIATION:

plural bourgeois (boor-ZHWAH, BOOR-zhwah)

MEANING: noun:

1. A member of the middle class.

2. One who exhibits behavior in conformity to the conventions of the middle class.

3. In Marxist theory, a member of the capitalist class.



adjective:

1. Belonging to the middle class.

2. Marked by a concern for respectability and material interests.

3. Mediocre or unimaginative: lacking artistic refinement.



ETYMOLOGY: From French bourgeois, from Latin burgus (fortress, fortified town), from West Germanic burg. Ultimately from the Indo-European root bhergh- (high) which is also the source of iceberg, belfry, borough, burg, burglar, bourgeois, fortify, and force. Earliest documented use: 1564.

USAGE:

Lisa Pryor; Relax; The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Dec 29, 2007.



Lisa Pryor; Relax; The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Dec 29, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We take our colors, chameleon-like, from each other. -Nicolas de Chamfort, writer (6 Apr 1741-1794)





