Apr 6, 2017
This week's theme
Words with irregular plurals
This week’s words
imago
tour de force
bourgeois
Les Bourgeois de Calais by Rodin
Photo: Michael Leuty
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bourgeois
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A member of the middle class.
2. One who exhibits behavior in conformity to the conventions of the middle class.
3. In Marxist theory, a member of the capitalist class.
adjective:
1. Belonging to the middle class.
2. Marked by a concern for respectability and material interests.
3. Mediocre or unimaginative: lacking artistic refinement.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French bourgeois, from Latin burgus (fortress, fortified town), from West Germanic burg. Ultimately from the Indo-European root bhergh- (high) which is also the source of iceberg, belfry, borough, burg, burglar, bourgeois, fortify, and force. Earliest documented use: 1564.
USAGE:
“By all means get stuck into the people who stall at bourgeois and never move past the obsession with acquisition and security.”
Lisa Pryor; Relax; The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Dec 29, 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We take our colors, chameleon-like, from each other. -Nicolas de Chamfort, writer (6 Apr 1741-1794)
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith