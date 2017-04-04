

chrysalis

imago



imago PRONUNCIATION:

plural imagoes or imagines (i-MAY-guh-neez) (i-MAY-go, -MAH-) plural imagoes or imagines (i-MAY-guh-neez)

MEANING: noun:

1. The final or adult stage of an insect.

2. An idealized image of someone, formed in childhood and persisting in later life.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin imago (image). Ultimately from the Indo-European root aim- (copy), which also gave us emulate, imitate, image, imagine, and emulous . Earliest documented use: 1787.

USAGE:

Alastair Reynolds; Galactic North; Ace; 2007.



See more usage examples of “In my dream I was joined by the cybernetic imago of Katia, my wife.”Alastair Reynolds;; Ace; 2007.See more usage examples of imago in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Perhaps travel cannot prevent bigotry, but by demonstrating that all peoples cry, laugh, eat, worry, and die, it can introduce the idea that if we try and understand each other, we may even become friends. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)





