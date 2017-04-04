  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 4, 2017
Words with irregular plurals

chrysalis
imago
with Anu Garg

imago

PRONUNCIATION:
(i-MAY-go, -MAH-)
plural imagoes or imagines (i-MAY-guh-neez)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The final or adult stage of an insect.
2. An idealized image of someone, formed in childhood and persisting in later life.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin imago (image). Ultimately from the Indo-European root aim- (copy), which also gave us emulate, imitate, image, imagine, and emulous. Earliest documented use: 1787.

USAGE:
“In my dream I was joined by the cybernetic imago of Katia, my wife.”
Alastair Reynolds; Galactic North; Ace; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Perhaps travel cannot prevent bigotry, but by demonstrating that all peoples cry, laugh, eat, worry, and die, it can introduce the idea that if we try and understand each other, we may even become friends. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)

