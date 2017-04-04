|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 4, 2017This week’s theme
Words with irregular plurals
This week’s words
imago
Photo: Daniel Koerner
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
imago
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The final or adult stage of an insect.
2. An idealized image of someone, formed in childhood and persisting in later life.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin imago (image). Ultimately from the Indo-European root aim- (copy), which also gave us emulate, imitate, image, imagine, and emulous. Earliest documented use: 1787.
USAGE:
“In my dream I was joined by the cybernetic imago of Katia, my wife.”
Alastair Reynolds; Galactic North; Ace; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Perhaps travel cannot prevent bigotry, but by demonstrating that all peoples cry, laugh, eat, worry, and die, it can introduce the idea that if we try and understand each other, we may even become friends. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)
