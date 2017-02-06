

foray PRONUNCIATION: (FOR-ay)

MEANING: noun: 1. An initial attempt into a new activity or area. 2. A sudden raid, especially for taking plunder. verb tr.: To pillage. verb intr.: To make one’s way into a new activity or area.

ETYMOLOGY: Probably a back-formation from forayer (raider), from Old French forrer (to forage). Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:

Michael Den Tandt; Tory Hopefuls Avoid the Big Issues; Montreal Gazette (Canada); Feb 6, 2017.



Michael Den Tandt; Tory Hopefuls Avoid the Big Issues; Montreal Gazette (Canada); Feb 6, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We're no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It's simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back. -Carl Sagan, astronomer and writer (1934-1996)





