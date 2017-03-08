|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Mar 8, 2017This week’s theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
politick
allocute
Have your say
in our discussion forum Wordsmith Talk
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
allocute
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To make a formal speech, especially by a defendant after being found guilty and before being sentenced in a court.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from allocution (a formal speech), from Latin allocution, from loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1860.
USAGE:
“The deal was for him to plead to a lesser charge and allocute to the judge.”
Lavina Giamusso; Australia: The Puppeteer; CreateSpace; 2016.
See more usage examples of allocute in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:No human being is illegal. -Elie Wiesel, writer, Nobel laureate (1928-2016)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith