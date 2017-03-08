  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 8, 2017
Back-formations

with Anu Garg

allocute

PRONUNCIATION:
(A-luh-kyoot)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To make a formal speech, especially by a defendant after being found guilty and before being sentenced in a court.

ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from allocution (a formal speech), from Latin allocution, from loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1860.

USAGE:
“The deal was for him to plead to a lesser charge and allocute to the judge.”
Lavina Giamusso; Australia: The Puppeteer; CreateSpace; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No human being is illegal. -Elie Wiesel, writer, Nobel laureate (1928-2016)

