allocute PRONUNCIATION: (A-luh-kyoot)

MEANING: verb intr.: To make a formal speech, especially by a defendant after being found guilty and before being sentenced in a court.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from allocution (a formal speech), from Latin allocution, from loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1860.

USAGE:

Lavina Giamusso; Australia: The Puppeteer; CreateSpace; 2016.



"The deal was for him to plead to a lesser charge and allocute to the judge."
Lavina Giamusso; Australia: The Puppeteer; CreateSpace; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No human being is illegal. -Elie Wiesel, writer, Nobel laureate (1928-2016)





