A.Word.A.Day
Mar 9, 2017
This week's theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
politick
allocute
adolesce
with Anu Garg
adolesce
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To reach or pass through adolescence (the period between childhood and adulthood).
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from adolescent, from Latin adolescere (to grow up), from alere (to feed). Earliest documented use: 1859.
USAGE:
“Jeremy Parzen: ‘America is only now adolescing as a wine nation.’”
Hannah Selinger; A Cheeseburger, Some Fries, and a Nice Cabernet; The Washington Post; Jun 8, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you've got a religious belief that withers in the face of observations of the natural world, you ought to rethink your beliefs -- rethinking the world isn't an option. -PZ Myers, biology professor (b. 9 Mar 1957)
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith