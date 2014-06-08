

adolesce PRONUNCIATION: (ad-uh-LES)

MEANING: verb intr.: To reach or pass through adolescence (the period between childhood and adulthood).

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from adolescent, from Latin adolescere (to grow up), from alere (to feed). Earliest documented use: 1859.

USAGE:

Hannah Selinger; A Cheeseburger, Some Fries, and a Nice Cabernet; The Washington Post; Jun 8, 2014.



"Jeremy Parzen: 'America is only now adolescing as a wine nation.'"
Hannah Selinger; A Cheeseburger, Some Fries, and a Nice Cabernet; The Washington Post; Jun 8, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you've got a religious belief that withers in the face of observations of the natural world, you ought to rethink your beliefs -- rethinking the world isn't an option. -PZ Myers, biology professor (b. 9 Mar 1957)





