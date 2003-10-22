|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 4, 2017This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Sanskrit
This week’s words
avatar
pundit
Pundit Ravi Shankar
Photo: PeterTea
TV pundit Bill O’Reilly
Photo: Kelly Garbato
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pundit or pandit
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A learned person.
2. A person who offers commentary or judgments as an expert on a certain topic.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Hindi pandit, from Sanskrit pandita (learned). Earliest documented use: 1661.
USAGE:
“According to a top psychologist, the brain starts working the moment you’re born and never stops until you become a TV football pundit.”
Grant Us Mercy; Daily Record (Glasgow, UK); Oct 22, 2003.
See more usage examples of pundit in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is the ability to take a joke, not make one, that proves you have a sense of humor. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)
|
