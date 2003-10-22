  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jan 4, 2017
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Sanskrit

This week’s words
brahmin
avatar
pundit
Pundit Ravi Shankar
Pundit Ravi Shankar
Photo: PeterTea

Bill O'Reilly
TV pundit Bill O’Reilly
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pundit or pandit

PRONUNCIATION:
(PUN-dit)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A learned person.
2. A person who offers commentary or judgments as an expert on a certain topic.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Hindi pandit, from Sanskrit pandita (learned). Earliest documented use: 1661.

USAGE:
“According to a top psychologist, the brain starts working the moment you’re born and never stops until you become a TV football pundit.”
Grant Us Mercy; Daily Record (Glasgow, UK); Oct 22, 2003.

See more usage examples of pundit in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is the ability to take a joke, not make one, that proves you have a sense of humor. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith