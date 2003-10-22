

pundit or pandit PRONUNCIATION: (PUN-dit)

MEANING: noun:

1. A learned person.

2. A person who offers commentary or judgments as an expert on a certain topic.

ETYMOLOGY: From Hindi pandit, from Sanskrit pandita (learned). Earliest documented use: 1661.

USAGE:

Grant Us Mercy; Daily Record (Glasgow, UK); Oct 22, 2003.



"According to a top psychologist, the brain starts working the moment you're born and never stops until you become a TV football pundit."
Grant Us Mercy; Daily Record (Glasgow, UK); Oct 22, 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is the ability to take a joke, not make one, that proves you have a sense of humor. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)





