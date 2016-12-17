

Radha, an avatar of goddess Lakshmi (detail) Art: ISKCON

An online avatar Image: Anandeeta Gurung/Wikimedia Words borrowed from Sanskrit A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



avatar PRONUNCIATION: (AV-uh-tahr)

MEANING: noun:

1. An embodiment of a concept.

2. A representation of a person or thing in computers, networks, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Sanskrit avatar (descent, as of a god from heaven to the earth), from ava- (away) + tarati (he crosses). Ultimately from the Indo-European root terə- (to cross over or pass through, to overcome), which also gave us through, throrough, transient, nostril, and thrill. Earliest documented use: 1784.

USAGE:

Joy-Ann Reid; Surviving Trump’s Reality Show; The Daily Beast (New York); Dec 17, 2016.



"The president is our national avatar -- a stand-in for what we believe we are, or want to be."
Joy-Ann Reid; Surviving Trump's Reality Show; The Daily Beast (New York); Dec 17, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It does not do to leave a live dragon out of your calculations, if you live near him. -J.R.R. Tolkien, novelist and philologist (3 Jan 1892-1973)





