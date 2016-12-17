|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 3, 2017This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Sanskrit
This week’s words
avatar
Radha, an avatar of goddess Lakshmi (detail)
Art: ISKCON
An online avatar
Image: Anandeeta Gurung/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
avatar
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. An embodiment of a concept.
2. A representation of a person or thing in computers, networks, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Sanskrit avatar (descent, as of a god from heaven to the earth), from ava- (away) + tarati (he crosses). Ultimately from the Indo-European root terə- (to cross over or pass through, to overcome), which also gave us through, throrough, transient, nostril, and thrill. Earliest documented use: 1784.
USAGE:
“The president is our national avatar -- a stand-in for what we believe we are, or want to be.”
Joy-Ann Reid; Surviving Trump’s Reality Show; The Daily Beast (New York); Dec 17, 2016.
See more usage examples of avatar in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It does not do to leave a live dragon out of your calculations, if you live near him. -J.R.R. Tolkien, novelist and philologist (3 Jan 1892-1973)
