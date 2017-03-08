|
When etymology meets entomology
paparazzo
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A photographer who follows famous people to take their pictures for publication.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Paparazzo, the name of a photographer in Federico Fellini’s 1959 film La Dolce Vita. Fellini got the name via scriptwriter Ennio Flaiano who picked it from the 1901 travel book By the Ionian Sea. The book mentions a hotel owner named Coriolano Paparazzo. Fellini claimed at another time that the name Paparazzo suggested to him “a buzzing insect, hovering, darting, stinging”. Earliest documented use: 1961.
USAGE:
“The paparazzo in question -- Karl Larsen -- has admitted in the past purposely-berating celebrities to get a reaction from them.”
Kelly Pegg; Would You Help Stop Someone Being Attacked?; Yorkshire Evening Post (Leeds, UK) Mar 8, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is no religion without love, and people may talk as much as they like about their religion, but if it does not teach them to be good and kind to other animals as well as humans, it is all a sham. -Anna Sewell, writer (30 Mar 1820-1878)
