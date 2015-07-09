words

When etymology meets entomology



An orchid mantis after ecdysis Photo: Scott Cromwell

When etymology meets entomology A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ecdysis PRONUNCIATION: (EK-duh-sis)

MEANING: noun: The shedding of an outer layer: molting.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek ekdysis, from ekdyein (to take off), from ek- (out, off) + dyein (to put on). A related word is ecdysiast . Earliest documented use: 1867.

USAGE:

Quentin Letts; The Next Prime Minister?; Daily Mail (London, UK); Jul 9, 2015.



George Osborne became a junior Opposition Whip in 2003, a Shadow Treasury spokesman the following year, and in 2005 Shadow Chancellor -- multiple ecdysis possible only in times of political defeat."
Quentin Letts; The Next Prime Minister?; Daily Mail (London, UK); Jul 9, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you would be a real seeker after truth, it is necessary that at least once in your life you doubt, as far as possible, all things. -Rene Descartes, philosopher and mathematician (31 Mar 1596-1650)





