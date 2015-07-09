|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 31, 2017This week’s theme
When etymology meets entomology
This week’s words
earwig
gadfly
puce
paparazzo
ecdysis
An orchid mantis after ecdysis
Photo: Scott Cromwell
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ecdysis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The shedding of an outer layer: molting.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ekdysis, from ekdyein (to take off), from ek- (out, off) + dyein (to put on). A related word is ecdysiast. Earliest documented use: 1867.
USAGE:
“George Osborne became a junior Opposition Whip in 2003, a Shadow Treasury spokesman the following year, and in 2005 Shadow Chancellor -- multiple ecdysis possible only in times of political defeat.”
Quentin Letts; The Next Prime Minister?; Daily Mail (London, UK); Jul 9, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you would be a real seeker after truth, it is necessary that at least once in your life you doubt, as far as possible, all things. -Rene Descartes, philosopher and mathematician (31 Mar 1596-1650)
