May 4, 2017
Ugly words
This week’s words
comestible
myriad
nugatory
Read it today
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nugatory
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Of little value; trifling.
2. Having no force; ineffective.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nugatorius (trifling), from nugari (to trifle). Earliest documented use: 1603.
USAGE:
“Candidates ... from a myriad of smaller parties ... were humiliated, their campaigns ending with a returning officer reading out their nugatory scores to a sports centre full of jeering politicos.”
In Praise of the Runners-Up; The Journal (Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK); May 12, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The doctrine of the material efficacy of prayer reduces the Creator to a cosmic bellhop of a not very bright or reliable kind. -Herbert J. Muller, educator, historian, and author (1905-1980)
