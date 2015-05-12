

May 4, 2017 This week’s theme

nugatory PRONUNCIATION: (NOO-guh-tor-ee, NYOO-)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Of little value; trifling.

2. Having no force; ineffective.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin nugatorius (trifling), from nugari (to trifle). Earliest documented use: 1603.

USAGE:

In Praise of the Runners-Up; The Journal (Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK); May 12, 2015.



See more usage examples of “Candidates ... from a myriad of smaller parties ... were humiliated, their campaigns ending with a returning officer reading out their nugatory scores to a sports centre full of jeering politicos.”In Praise of the Runners-Up;(Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK); May 12, 2015.See more usage examples of nugatory in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The doctrine of the material efficacy of prayer reduces the Creator to a cosmic bellhop of a not very bright or reliable kind. -Herbert J. Muller, educator, historian, and author (1905-1980)





