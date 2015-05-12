  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 4, 2017
This week’s theme
Ugly words

This week’s words
plethora
comestible
myriad
nugatory
with Anu Garg

nugatory

PRONUNCIATION:
(NOO-guh-tor-ee, NYOO-)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Of little value; trifling.
2. Having no force; ineffective.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nugatorius (trifling), from nugari (to trifle). Earliest documented use: 1603.

USAGE:
“Candidates ... from a myriad of smaller parties ... were humiliated, their campaigns ending with a returning officer reading out their nugatory scores to a sports centre full of jeering politicos.”
In Praise of the Runners-Up; The Journal (Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK); May 12, 2015.

See more usage examples of nugatory in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The doctrine of the material efficacy of prayer reduces the Creator to a cosmic bellhop of a not very bright or reliable kind. -Herbert J. Muller, educator, historian, and author (1905-1980)

